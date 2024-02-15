Farmer leader Pandher alleges police using "military like ammunitions", displays 'smoke shell and rubber bullets'

The General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarwan Singh Pandher on Thursday alleged that police were using weapons used by the military against the agitating farmers. Pandher who was holding a press conference, displayed some ammunition similar to smoke shells and rubber bullets, however, Pandher referred to them as ammunition used by the military only.

"We are showing something which is used by military only, one is tear gas, another is smoke shell air burst, and smoke shell ground burst. After hitting the target it bursts and causes injuries, this is only used by military and not by police. High explosive ammunition is being used. Ammunition that is expired are being used so that when records are checked it will not come in it. SLR bullets are being fired, that too of private purchase" Pandher alleged. "In the entire nation arrests are being made farmers are not getting allowed to come out of their houses" Pandher added.

Further Pandher once again urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold talks with the farmers and find a peaceful solution for their demands. ""We have said it earlier also. It is not a question of going ahead, we are not saying that we will break your barricade, there are two things, today there is a meeting with the Union Ministers, and we would like the Prime Minister himself to talk to them and these demands should be resolved today. This will be pleasant for everyone," Pandher said while addressing a press conference at Shambu Border.

"Secondly, as this is a democratic country, we should be allowed to carry out our movement peacefully in Delhi, this path should be opened by the government itself and the agenda will be the same as we have. We are farmers and not your enemy consider us as your citizens and initiate talks with us," he added. A meeting of the farmer unions and the central government has been scheduled for today at 5 pm. Three Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda, and Nityanand Rai, will leave for Chandigarh later this evening for the meeting. (ANI)

