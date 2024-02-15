Left Menu

Registrar General receives email threatening a 'blast' at Delhi High Court

An email has been received by the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court threatening a bomb blast at the Delhi High Court on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 11:51 IST
Registrar General receives email threatening a 'blast' at Delhi High Court
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An email has been received by the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court threatening a bomb blast at the Delhi High Court on Thursday. This email was received by the Registrar General (RG) Kanwal Jeet Arora on Wednesday.

"This blast will be the biggest one," reads the email. "Call all the ministers; all will be blasted together," it further reads.

After receiving the email, Delhi police were informed and security was deployed at the court premises. A mock drill has also been announced to take place at the district complexes of the National Capital today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024