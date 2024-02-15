Registrar General receives email threatening a 'blast' at Delhi High Court

An email has been received by the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court threatening a bomb blast at the Delhi High Court on Thursday. This email was received by the Registrar General (RG) Kanwal Jeet Arora on Wednesday.

"This blast will be the biggest one," reads the email. "Call all the ministers; all will be blasted together," it further reads.

After receiving the email, Delhi police were informed and security was deployed at the court premises. A mock drill has also been announced to take place at the district complexes of the National Capital today. (ANI)

