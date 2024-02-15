"BRD Medical College faced ignorance of those in power": CM Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath targeted the previous regimes for ignoring the development of the eastern region of the state as he inaugurated the solar rooftop plant at Baba Raghav Das Medical College and laid the foundation stone of the administrative building. While addressing the people on the occasion, CM Yogi said there was a time when the BRD Medical College was the only medical center in eastern Uttar Pradesh and suffered from neglect by those in power. He added, however, that the situation has since improved since his party came into power.

"There was a time when this medical college was the only medical center in eastern UP... Previously, BRD Medical College faced the ignorance of those in power... I was just an MP then and hence could only appeal to government... But now, things have changed, there is infrastructure and proper training, and ambulance services are working well... Seats are also increased to strengthen this medical center," he said. Meanwhile, as the Yogi government is gearing up to prepare for hosting the fourth edition of the highly anticipated Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC@IV) in Lucknow to implement investment proposals worth Rs 10 lakh crore is in the final stage, the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) is gearing up to launch 15 per cent of the proposals worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore, the Chief Minister's office said.

This includes various significant projects covering diverse areas, such as integrated townships, malls, private industrial parks, rail coaches, logistics and warehousing, food processing, the cement industry, hospitals, biofuel and manufacturing. "Once implemented, the projects will transform the image and destiny of several districts, including Chandauli, Lalitpur, Basti, Etah, Bulandshahr, Amethi, Moradabad and Jhansi, contributing to their economic growth along with the overall development of the state," the Chief Minister's office said in a press release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)