Left Menu

"BRD Medical College faced ignorance of those in power": CM Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath targeted the previous regimes for ignoring the development of the eastern region of the state as he inaugurated the solar rooftop plant at Baba Raghav Das Medical College and laid the foundation stone of the administrative building.

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 16:08 IST
"BRD Medical College faced ignorance of those in power": CM Yogi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath targeted the previous regimes for ignoring the development of the eastern region of the state as he inaugurated the solar rooftop plant at Baba Raghav Das Medical College and laid the foundation stone of the administrative building. While addressing the people on the occasion, CM Yogi said there was a time when the BRD Medical College was the only medical center in eastern Uttar Pradesh and suffered from neglect by those in power. He added, however, that the situation has since improved since his party came into power.

"There was a time when this medical college was the only medical center in eastern UP... Previously, BRD Medical College faced the ignorance of those in power... I was just an MP then and hence could only appeal to government... But now, things have changed, there is infrastructure and proper training, and ambulance services are working well... Seats are also increased to strengthen this medical center," he said. Meanwhile, as the Yogi government is gearing up to prepare for hosting the fourth edition of the highly anticipated Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC@IV) in Lucknow to implement investment proposals worth Rs 10 lakh crore is in the final stage, the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) is gearing up to launch 15 per cent of the proposals worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore, the Chief Minister's office said.

This includes various significant projects covering diverse areas, such as integrated townships, malls, private industrial parks, rail coaches, logistics and warehousing, food processing, the cement industry, hospitals, biofuel and manufacturing. "Once implemented, the projects will transform the image and destiny of several districts, including Chandauli, Lalitpur, Basti, Etah, Bulandshahr, Amethi, Moradabad and Jhansi, contributing to their economic growth along with the overall development of the state," the Chief Minister's office said in a press release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global
4
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024