Congress in Rajasthan announces support for farmers' nationwide strike

Congress in Rajasthan announces support for farmers' nationwide strike
Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said on Thursday that the party will support the call of bandh by farmers for their demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price for their crops.

''Farmers have called for a bandh on Friday. The Congress has also decided to support the farmers' strike call. We will remain with the farmers' movement while ensuring that there is no violence, no damage to any government property,'' Dotasra told reporters at a press conference.

Targeting the central government on the farmers' movement, Dotasra said the BJP government at the Centre had made three ''black laws'' for a few industrialists and not for the benefit of farmers.

''The three black laws were imposed on the farmers for the benefit of a few industrialists and not for the benefit of farmers,'' he said.

Accusing the government of adopting an ''unfair attitude'' towards the farmers, he said, ''Today again when the farmers are protesting peacefully and are trying to express their views, they are being suppressed and bullets are being fired, tear gas is being released, they are being attacked with drones. In this democratic country, does noone have the right to protest and express their views?'' He said that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have said clearly that as soon as the party comes to power, an MSP for farmers will be implemented.

''Congress party does what it says and has already waived off farmers' loans worth Rs 72,000 crore. It always talks about the interest of farmers and the BJP always talks about misleading them,'' he said.

In response to another question, he said whether the BJP is in power at the Centre or in the state, it talks about ''diverting attention'' from the issues.

State Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that the Congress will support the farmers' strike with ''heart and soul''.

