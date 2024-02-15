Prime Minister Modi to dedicate 300 MW Nokhra Solar Project of NTPC Green Energy Ltd to nation

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the 300 MW Nokhra Solar Project of NTPC Green Energy Limited, through video-conferencing, on February 16, 2024, the Ministry of Power said.

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 22:50 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the 300 MW Nokhra Solar Project of NTPC Green Energy Limited, through video-conferencing, on February 16, 2024, the Ministry of Power said. Spread over 1,550 acres in Bikaner district of Rajasthan, the project is being executed under the CPSU Scheme (Phase-II) with an investment of Rs. 1,803 crores to ensure green power to the state of Telangana.

With the generation of 730 million Units per year, this project will not only light up over 1.3 lakh households, it will also help restrict 6 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions every year. The project is expected to restrict CO2 emissions to the tune of 15 million tonnes in a span of 25 years. Over 13 lakh solar PV modules have been installed in this project under the flagship Make in India programme, thereby strengthening the Government of India's resolve of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

As NTPC is actively pursuing a "just transition" by incorporating more and more clean energy into its portfolio, this project will play a key role in reducing carbon emissions, thus contributing to a cleaner and sustainable energy future. NGEL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC and aims to be the flag bearer of NTPC's Renewable Energy journey, with an operational capacity of over 3.4 GW and 26 GW in the pipeline including 7 GW under implementation.

NTPC Limited is India's largest integrated power utility having 74 GW installed capacity that contributes 25 per cent of total electricity produced in India. By 2032, NTPC is looking to expand its non-fossil-based power capacity to 45 percent-50 percent of the company's portfolio that will include 60 GW of renewable energy capacity with a total portfolio of 130 GW. NTPC has partnered with NITI Aayog to strengthen India's Net Zero efforts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

