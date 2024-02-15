Left Menu

Congress will enact law relating to MSP, says Kharge

Expressing their solidarity with the protesting farmers Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday that his party will give legal status to Minimum Support Price if it forms government after the Lok Sabha polls

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 23:52 IST
Congress will enact law relating to MSP, says Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Expressing their solidarity with the protesting farmers Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday that his party will give legal status to Minimum Support Price if it forms government after the Lok Sabha polls. Farmers, who had embarked on 'Delhi Chalo' protest over their demands on Tuesday, have continued with their agitation.

"Understand the chronology of injustice done to farmers by Modi government. To win the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Modi ji had promised to give input cost + 50 pc MSP to the farmers. 'Modi's guarantee' was rejected by his own government - with an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court in 2015, with an Agriculture Ministry's RTI response in 2016," Kharge said in a post on X. "After 14 months of the farmers' movement, Modiji had given a similar guarantee to the farmers for the MSP law. A committee was also formed for that. 750 farmers laid down their lives but once again this guarantee turned out to be false. That's why farmers are at the border of Delhi for the last four days. And Modiji is raining rubber bullets and tear gas shells on them. Congress has given a guarantee, we will give legal status to MSP...

"Green Revolution and White Revolution are the contributions of Congress, and Congress will now bring 'Kisan Income Revolution'," the Congress chief said. Congress has also extended support to the 'Gramin Bharat Bandh' called by farmer organisations on February 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024