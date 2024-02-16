"Government wants youth to become contractual labourers": Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Bihar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday addressed the youth and hit out at the BJP-led central government saying that this government wants them to become contractual labourers. "They (Centre) don't want to use India's Defence Budget for the training and security of jawans...You will neither be recruited in the Army nor in Railways or in any Public Sector Unit. Why? The Government wants you to become contractual labourers," said Rahul Gandhi.

"They have given the name 'Agniveer' but he is a contractual labourer. That is the truth. They can sack him, throw him out anytime they want, without asking him, without pension or any help..." addedGandhi. Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav joined Rahul Gandhi in his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' on Friday in Bihar's Sasaram. The Yatra reaches its final stage in Bihar and is scheduled to enter Uttar Pradesh later today.

Yadav was seen driving Rahul Gandhi and other leaders in the lead jeep as the yatra made its way through Sasaram with the RJD leader acknowledging his ally in his post on x. This was the first time the RJD leader was seen sharing the stage with Gandhi in Bihar since state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar severed his ties with the INDIA bloc.

Meanwhile, Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a fresh attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while addressing the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and said that the CM does not want to listen to anyone. "You all very well know how our CM is, he does not want to listen to anyone. He used to say 'I will die, but won't join BJP'...We decided to stay with Nitish ji, no matter how much we have to sacrifice, only to defeat BJP in 2024...' Hum logo ne ek thake hue mukhyamantri ko Niyukt kiya hai'..." said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

"He does not want to listen to anyone, but still, ours was a grand alliance government, and we wanted to be united with a big goal, We have to stop the powers that be, those who work to sow poison in the country, so this time at any cost, no matter how much we have to bear, no matter how much we have to sacrifice, we joined Nitish ji, so that BJP will be defeated in 2024. We will do the work of ousting BJP from power and we have appointed a tired Chief Minister, " added Tejashwi Yadav. Earlier on Thursday, Yatra reached Bihar's Aurangabad, where Gandhi came out in praise of the Supreme Court over its verdict striking down electoral bonds, promising to conduct a financial survey across the country if voted to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The Nyay Yatra arrived in Bihar days after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was at the forefront of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, a coalition of opposition parties formed to take on the BJP at the Centre, dumped the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and joined hands again with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi as it enters Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening. She will join her brother in Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh after the yatra enters the state from Bihar.The East-West Manipur-Mumbai Yatra traverses 6,700 km through 15 states and aims to highlight the message of "nyay" (justice) while meeting common people on the way. (ANI)

