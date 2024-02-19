Left Menu

Rajasthan Congress' tribal leader Mahendrajeet Malviya joins BJP

In a big blow to the Congress, former Rajasthan Cabinet Minister and Congress leader Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya joined the Bhartiya Janata party on Monday ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

ANI | Updated: 19-02-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 14:53 IST
Rajasthan Congress' tribal leader Mahendrajeet Malviya joins BJP
Congress leader Mahendrajeet Singh joins BJP (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a big blow to the Congress, former Rajasthan Cabinet Minister and Congress' tribal leader Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya joined the Bhartiya Janata party on Monday ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Addressing a press conference, Rajasthan BJP President CP Joshi said, "Today, prominent leader from the tribal region, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, is joining the BJP. Influenced by the policies and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he has chosen to become a member of the BJP."

Joshi highlighted that Malviya himself has stated that significant developmental work has taken place in the tribal areas under the leadership of PM Modi. He also noted the historic achievement of an Adivasi woman becoming the President of the country, citing it as an impact of PM Modi's policies that has influenced Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya. Criticizing the grand old party before joining the BJP, Malviya said, "You can see the plight of Congress across the country. The party is being hounded and rendered hollow from within by a select few people. Somewhere, it has drifted from the vision it had for the country and the people. It is not there anymore".

According to sources, Malviya was not 'happy' with the Congress leadership. Malviya currently represents the Bagidora Assembly seat in the Banswara district.

As a tribal leader from southern Rajasthan where the BJP is considered to have a stronger footing than the Congress, his inclusion can assume significance before the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls in the state. Malviya first became an MLA in 2008, defeating the Janata Dal (United)'s Jeetmal Khant by 45,000 votes. Despite strong anti-incumbency in 2013, which saw the Congress reduced to just 21 seats, Malviya retained his seat by defeating the BJP's Khemraj Garasiya. He prevailed over Garasiya again in 2018.

In the 2023 Assembly elections, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya defeated BADVP's Jaikrishn Patel from the Bagidora Assembly constituency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

 India
2
Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homicides: Police

Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homici...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’s AI dreams

Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against Kings; Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis and more

Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024