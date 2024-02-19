Tolins Tyres files draft papers to garner Rs 230-cr via IPO

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 15:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Tolins Tyres Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 230 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The Kerala-based company's initial share-sale is a combination of fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 200 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares to the tune of Rs 30 crore, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Friday.

Promoters -- Kalamparambil Varkey Tolin and Jerin Tolin-- will offload shares worth Rs 15 crore each through the OFS route. They own 83.31 per cent stake in the company at present.

The company may consider raising Rs 25 crore in a Pre-IPO placement round. If such placement is undertaken, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

Of the Rs 200 crore IPO proceeds, Rs 75 crore will be used to augment long-term working capital requirements of the company and Rs 62.55 crore for payment of debt. Further, Rs 24.36 crore will be used for investment in the company's subsidiary, Tolin Rubbers Private Limited, for repaying its debt and to support its working capital requirements.

Tolins Tyres is a leading player in the tyre and treads industry and exports its products to 40 countries, including the Middle East, East Africa, Jordan, Kenya and Egypt.

Saffron Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the sole lead merchant banker to the public issue.

