Dr Ramokgopa to engage with KZN business stakeholders on energy challenges

Minister in The Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, is expected to engage with business stakeholders in KwaZulu-Natal on energy challenges and interventions.

The engagement is expected to take place at the Durban Exhibition Centre on Tuesday, 20 February.

“The energy sector in South Africa is facing significant challenges which have implications for businesses, households, and the economy at large. The engagement will provide an opportunity for stakeholders to share their perspectives on the energy challenges businesses face in the region.

“The primary objective of this engagement is to foster dialogue and collaboration between the Ministry of Electricity, supported by the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government and business stakeholders in the province,” the Ministry in the Presidency said in a statement.

Ramokgopa is expected to be joined by KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and eThekwini Municipality Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.

Meanwhile on Sunday, power utility Eskom said it is working to restore power “as quickly as possible” following a high volume of electrical faults in Northern KZN.

The faults are due to damage to infrastructure following a storm in the area over the weekend.

“Eskom apologises for any inconvenience caused and reminds those affected by the loss of supply to treat all electrical installations as live and dangerous, as electricity supply may be switched on without notice.

“Customers are also urged to stay away from fallen infrastructure. Eskom will endeavour to restore power as quickly as possible and wishes to thank customers for their patience.

“Customers are encouraged to download the MyEskom Customer App from Google Play and the App Store, or use the Alfred chatbot on https://alfred.eskom.co.za/chatroom/ to report fallen infrastructure, report faults and follow up on progress,” the power utility said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)