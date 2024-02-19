ADNOC strategy anchored around gas, executive says

A top executive of state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on Monday said the company's strategy was anchored around gas output and that Egypt has been identified as a market with a lot of potential.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, ADNOC's executive director for low-carbon solutions and international growth, made his remarks at an energy conference in Cairo.

ADNOC last week said it would form a joint venture with global oil major BP in Egypt, focusing initially on natural gas.

