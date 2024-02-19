Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares flattened by stubborn inflation and slow China growth

World shares struggled to climb on Monday after the chances of early interest rate cuts globally receded and Chinese markets recorded modest gains on their return from the lunar new year break.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 19:52 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares flattened by stubborn inflation and slow China growth
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

World shares struggled to climb on Monday after the chances of early interest rate cuts globally receded and Chinese markets recorded modest gains on their return from the lunar new year break. A holiday for U.S. markets made for thin trading, and results from AI star Nvidia on Wednesday could challenge the latest surge in tech stocks.

MSCI's broadest index of world shares and Europe's broader index of stocks both traded around 0.05% as of 13:53 GMT. "The mixed economic data released lately has put us in a transition period and we are waiting for the data to tell a consistent story," James Rossiter, head of global macro strategy at TD Securities, said.

A red-hot U.S. CPI print on Tuesday followed by another upside surprise in producer prices on Friday left investors anxious inflation will persist. A weaker retail sales report, suggesting slower economic momentum augmented their concerns. However, U.S. labour market numbers have continued to show plentiful jobs and elevated wage growth.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended flat on Monday, pressured by chip-related shares following a slump in their U.S. counterparts late last week. Chinese blue chips finished up just over 1%, after tourism revenues during the Lunar New Year holiday surged by 47% compared with a year earlier as more than 61 million rail trips were taken.

The country's central bank skipped another chance to cut rates on Sunday, limiting downward pressure on the yuan, but as deflation looms, analysts see scope for further policy stimulus. The same cannot be said for the United States as high readings on producer and consumer prices led markets to scale back pricing for rate cuts.

"The risk to the rally is a stronger pick-up in inflation leading to higher yields," said Alain Bokobza head of global asset allocation in a Societe Generale note. Non-recessionary rate cuts pushing up yields and a slowing of Nasdaq growth might drive volatility, which the note said was likely in the second half of this year.

Futures dropped, implying a 28% chance rates will be cut in May. HANGING ON NVIDIA

The surprise on inflation means the minutes of the Fed's last policy meeting out this week will look dated, but any talk about the timing of potential cuts will be noted. There are plenty of Fed speakers out this week to comment on the outlook, with Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson and Governor Christopher Waller of particular interest.

The market sea change on rates saw two-year Treasury yields spike to a 2024 high of 4.72% on Friday before steadying at 4.64%. Treasury futures were little changed on Monday with the cash market closed. S&P 500 futures ticked up by 0.1%, while Nasdaq futures added 0.21%, helped by hopes Nvidia could somehow beat already stratospheric expectations.

The chipmaker's stock has surged 46% so far this year and accounted for more than a quarter of the S&P 500's gains. There is reason for optimism given that of the 80% of S&P 500 reporting so far, 75% have beaten forecasts. Higher bond yields underpinned the dollar at 149.99 yen , though the possibility of Bank of Japan intervention to prop up the yen has so far capped the currency pair at 150.88.

The dollar index was a touch firmer, while the euro was tipped lower on the day at around $1.0770 . The rise in yields did not prevent non-yielding gold firming 0.2% to around $2,015 an ounce.

Oil prices eased as doubts about demand tussled with the threat of supply disruptions in the Middle East. Brent slipped 12 cents to $83.35 a barrel, while U.S. crude for April rose 11 cents to $79.30 per barrel.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

 India
2
Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homicides: Police

Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homici...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’s AI dreams

Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against Kings; Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis and more

Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024