Gujarat: Eight injured after bus rams into rickshaw laden with iron rods in Banaskantha
As many as eight passengers were critically injured after the bus they were traveling in rammed into a rickshaw loaded with iron rods at Deesa in Gujarat's Banaskantha.
ANI | Updated: 20-02-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 17:07 IST
- Country:
- India
As many as eight passengers were critically injured after the bus they were traveling in rammed into a rickshaw loaded with iron rods at Deesa in Gujarat's Banaskantha. Visuals showed the rods impaling the bus.
According to sources, the injured were rushed to a government hospital where they are currently under treatment. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Deesa
- Banaskantha
Advertisement