Gujarat: Eight injured after bus rams into rickshaw laden with iron rods in Banaskantha

As many as eight passengers were critically injured after the bus they were traveling in rammed into a rickshaw loaded with iron rods at Deesa in Gujarat's Banaskantha. Visuals showed the rods impaling the bus.

According to sources, the injured were rushed to a government hospital where they are currently under treatment. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

