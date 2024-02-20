Left Menu

Drogo Drones Successfully Deploys Drones Across Multiple States for Viksit Bharath Sankalp Yatra Project (VBSY)

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-02-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 17:39 IST
Drogo Drones Successfully Deploys Drones Across Multiple States for Viksit Bharath Sankalp Yatra Project (VBSY)
There has been a new buzz in the rural villages across the country, Viksit Bharath Sankalp Yatra. The prestigious project that was initiated by Shri Narendra Modi, Honourable Prime Minister of India, to raise awareness through outreach activities and achieve saturation of various welfare schemes launched by the Government of India, has gained momentum across the nation.

Drogo Drones played a vital role in the success of the program by deploying over 300 drones across Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Chhattisgarh in partnership with IFFCO, FACT and NFL to cover 30,000+ Gram Panchayats in 60 days by touching over 1.5 million lives. The deployment of drones in these states marks a significant milestone in the VBSY project, aimed at harnessing the potential of drone technology to address key challenges and drive positive change in communities.

From agricultural spraying to crop health monitoring and environmental conservation, the drones are going to play a crucial role in the lives of farmers in the near future.

Mr. Yeshwanth Reddy, CEO of Drogo Drones, expressed his satisfaction with the successful deployment of the drone fleet, stating, ''We are thrilled to see our drones actively contributing to the Viksit Bharath Sankalp Yatra project, enabling us to make a tangible difference in the lives of people across India. This deployment underscores our commitment to leveraging technology for social good and sustainable development.'' Drogo Drones remains dedicated in providing support and expertise to the Govt. of India and the great vision of the Prime Minister in making India truly viksit in the years to come. Drogo is setting up drone service centres in every district of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to offer spraying services to farmers. Drogo plans to expand these services to many other states across the country over the next few months.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact, Mr. Yeshwanth Reddy, CEO, Drogo Drones on yesh@drogodrones.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2343326/Drogo_Drones_event.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

