X (former Twitter) restores access to Yulia Navalnaya's account
Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 19:28 IST
The X account of Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was unblocked on Tuesday after a brief suspension.
It was unclear why the account was suspended. X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
