Digital flight control computer for Tejas Mk1A flown successfully

In a significant development towards the Tejas Mk1A programme, the Digital Fly by Wire Flight Control Computer (DFCC) was integrated into prototype LSP7 and successfully flown on Monday. DFCC has been indigenously developed by the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru for the Tejas - Mk1A.

"Digital Fly by Wire Flight Control Computer features a Quadraplex Power PC-based Processor, high-speed autonomous state machine-based I/O controller, enhanced computational throughput and complex on-board software complied with DO178C level- A safety requirements," Defence Ministry said. All critical parameters and performance of the flight controls were found satisfactory. The maiden flight was piloted by Wg Cdr Siddarth Singh KMJ (Retd) of the National Flight Test Centre. Aeronautical Development Agency, under the aegis of the Department of Defence R&D and Ministry of Defence, has successfully type-certified Tejas-Light Combat aircraft (LCA).

The Defence Ministry mentioned that the Indian Air Force has already operationalised Tejas LCA Mk1. The improved version of the aircraft, Tejas MK1A features an advanced mission computer, high-performance Digital Flight Control Computer (DFCC Mk1A), Smart Multi-Function Displays (SMFD), Advanced Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar, Advanced Self-protection Jammer, Electronic Warfare Suit etc.Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented joint teams from DRDO, IAF, ADA and industries involved in the development and successful flight test of this critical system for Tejas Mk1A and termed it as a major step towards Atmanirbharata with the reduced count of special imports.Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO congratulated the teams involved in the successful flight test which has boosted the confidence towards delivery of Tejas MK1A to IAF in a stipulated time frame. (ANI)

