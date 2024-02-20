Left Menu

Delhi: Missing person found dead, probe underway

The Delhi police have recovered the body of a person, who was earlier reported missing, said the police on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 20-02-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 19:48 IST
The Delhi police have recovered the body of a person, who was earlier reported missing, said the police on Tuesday. The body of the deceased, identified as Pawan Singh, was found lying in a drain in the Mangolpuri area, the police added.

Earlier, a missing complaint was received by the police regarding the deceased at Raj Park police station. Meanwhile, earlier today, the police received information of an unidentified dead body lying in a drain in the Mangolpuri area, which was later identified as that of the missing person, said the police. A case has been registered and a probe is underway into the matter.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

