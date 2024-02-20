Left Menu

Assam: GRP recovers 30,269 Yaba tablets from couple at Guwahati railway station

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday recovered 30,269 Yaba tablets in possession of a couple at Guwahati railway station.

20-02-2024
The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday recovered 30,269 Yaba tablets in possession of a couple at Guwahati railway station. A senior official of Government Railway Police said that checking was conducted by GRP staff in coach number M4 of DN Champak Kranti Express (Train number 14037) which arrived at platform number 3 at Guwahati railway station.

"During checking, the GRP staff recovered a total of 16 bundles containing 152 packets comprising 30,269 Yaba tablets in possession of two persons. We have apprehended the persons," the GRP official said. The apprehended persons were identified as 26-year-old Hakim Mandal and his 25-year-old wife Eyaran Bibi.

More details into the matter are awaited. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

