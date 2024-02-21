Russia says it shipped 200,000 tonnes of free grain to six African countries
Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2024 04:11 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 04:11 IST
Russia's agriculture minister said late on Tuesday that Moscow has completed its initiative of shipping 200,000 metric tonnes of free grain to six African countries, as promised by President Vladimir Putin in July.
Russia shipped 50,000 tonnes each to Somalia and the Central African Republic and 25,000 tonnes each to Mali, Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe and Eritrea, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev told Putin during a meeting, according to transcript on the Kremlin's website.
