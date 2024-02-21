Qantas Airways appoints John Mullen as new chairman
Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2024 05:18 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 05:18 IST
Qantas Airways said on Wednesday John Mullen will join the company board as chairman-elect from July 1, and assume the role of chairman ahead of the Australian flag carrier's annual general meeting in October.
The appointment comes four months after the company said its outgoing Chairman Richard Goyder would step down in late 2024. The appointment is a part of the airline's board renewal to restore trust among investors and fix its battered reputation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australian
- John Mullen
- Richard Goyder
- Qantas Airways
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australian govt seeks to pass tax cuts bill as parliament resumes
Indian envoy Gopal Baglay calls on Australian leader Andrew Charlton, discusses bilateral relations
In a first, Indian-origin Australian Senator Varun Ghosh takes oath on Bhagavad Gita
Australian envoy champions robust space collaboration with India at DefSAT conference
Stranded Australian livestock set to disembark ship after Red Sea turn-back