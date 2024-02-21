"We always welcome good opinions...": Arjun Munda after farmers reject govt proposal over MSP

After the farmers rejected the government proposal over Minimum Support Price (MSP), Union Minister Arjun Munda said that the government always welcome good opinions adding that through conversations a solution will surely come out. After the Centre brought a proposal to purchase crops at MSP, farmers rejected the proposal on Monday evening, saying that it had nothing for them.

Speaking to ANI, Arjun Munda said, "We want to do good, and several opinions can be given for doing so, as we always welcome good opinions... But to find a way on how that opinion will be fruitful, the only way is conversation. Through conversation, a solution will surely come out." He appealed to the farmers and the farmers' organisations that are connected with the protest to maintain peace.

"I would appeal to the farmers and the farmers organisations which are connected with this (protest) to maintain peace. We have to take it forward from discussion to solutions. We must keep discussing this issue. We all want peace, and we should together find a solution to this issue," he said. Meanwhile, ahead of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march scheduled on February 21, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher targeted the Centre, saying that the government is stopping the farmers from entering Delhi and that farmers should be allowed to hold their march on Wednesday.

"The intention of the govt was very clear that they would not let us enter Delhi at any cost...If you don't want to find a solution through discussion with farmers then we should be allowed to march towards Delhi...When we moved towards Delhi, shelling happened...Bullets were also used on the tyres of the tractors...DGP Haryana has said that they are not using tear gas on farmers...We demand punishment for those using it then...Wrong statements are also being given...The situation in Haryana is like that of Kashmir. We will march towards Delhi on Feb 21. The govt has given us a proposal so that we backtrack from our original demands. The govt will be responsible for whatever happens now," said farmer leader Sarwan Singh. The agitating farmers from Punjab have raised various demands including an ordinance on ensuring legal guarantees for MSPs and loan waivers.

The two sides -- ministers and farmer leaders -- had met earlier on February 8, 12, 15 and 18 but talks remained inconclusive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)