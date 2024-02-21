Left Menu

Odisha to withdraw over 48k trivial cases against tribals

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-02-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 16:12 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday ordered the withdrawal of 48,018 trivial cases against people belonging to Scheduled Tribes.

Most of the cases are related to home, excise and forest and environment departments, an official added.

After detailed examination, it was decided to withdraw 48,018 cases, an official release by the CMO said.

It added that among these cases, 36,581 come under the excise department, 9,846 (home department), and 1,591 (forest and environment department).

''Withdrawal of these cases will also reduce pressure on the courts and judicial system,'' the CMO said.

The state government's decision was considered politically significant as it came ahead of the Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly polls. The tribals constitute about 23 per cent of the state's population.

