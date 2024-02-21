Left Menu

One Nation, One Election committee holds meeting to review its activities

The High-Level Committee (HLC), constituted under the chairmanship of Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India, to examine the issue relating to the holding of simultaneous elections in the country, held a meeting on Wednesday to review its various activities.

Visual from meeting of High-Level Committee on One Nation One election (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
The High-Level Committee (HLC), constituted under the chairmanship of Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India, to examine the issue relating to the holding of simultaneous elections in the country, held a meeting on Wednesday to review its various activities. The meeting was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Former Leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Former Chairman of 15th Finance Commission NK Singh, Former Lok Sabha Secretary General Dr Subhash C Kashyap and former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari,

"The HLC reviewed its various activities," the Ministry of Law and Justice said in a statement. Earlier, the One Nation One Election held consultations on Monday with Justice Deepak Mishra and Justice SA Bobde, former Chief Justices of India, who gave their considered opinions on the subject.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Tuesday met with former President and Chairman of the One Nation One Election Committee, Ram Nath Kovind, and submitted recommendations on behalf of the party. JP Nadda stated that the implementation of 'One Nation One Election' would benefit the country in various ways.

One Nation One Election Committee, chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind, sought suggestions from all political parties in the country regarding conducting simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The High-Level Committee had in January also sought public opinion regarding the one nation, one election issue. The public notice issued stated, "Notice for inviting suggestions from members of the general public for making appropriate changes in the existing legal administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country."One Nation, One Election was constituted through a notification dated September 20, 2023. (ANI)

