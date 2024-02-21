Left Menu

Top official of Assam Rifles meets Tripura Governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy

Brigadier Manish Rana, SM, Deputy Inspector General, Agartala Sector of Assam Rifles met Tripura Governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy on Wednesday at Raj Bhawan.

ANI | Updated: 21-02-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 22:50 IST
Top official of Assam Rifles meets Tripura Governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy
Top official of Assam Rifles holds meet with Tripura Governor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Brigadier Manish Rana, SM, Deputy Inspector General, Agartala Sector of Assam Rifles met Tripura Governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy at Raj Bhawan on Wednesday. During the interaction, Brigadier Rana briefed the Governor on the significant role played by the Agartala Sector in serving the people of Tripura, as well as Assam Rifles' contributions to other North Eastern states.

Brigadier Rana also apprised the Governor about the sector's contributions to maintaining internal security in Manipur and the proactive measures taken to assist the local population. The meeting underscored the unwavering support provided by Assam Rifles to the people of Tripura.

On Monday, the Battalion of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), along with Excise and Narcotics, Anti Narcotics Squad, Aizawl, recovered five soap cases (60 g) of Heroin, worth Rs 42,00,000, in General Area Zotlang YMA roadside, near a playground, Aizawl and apprehended one individual. Earlier in the day, Assam Rifles recovered explosives and war-like stores from Tuisih village in Mizoram's Siaha district.

Assam Rifles and officials of the Customs Preventive Force of Champhai district in Mizoram also recovered a consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 22,78,400 during a search operation in the general area of Zokhawthar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
3
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024