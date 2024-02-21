"Will be on cluster tour to Odisha on Feb 22": Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party events and public meetings during his visit to Odisha on February 22. The Defence Minister will attend BJP's party programmes in Nabarangpur, Berhampur and a public meeting in the Mayurbhanj district.

Taking to his social media handle, Rajnath Singh posted on X, "Tomorrow, February 22, I shall be on a cluster tour in Odisha. Looking forward to addressing Karyakarta Sammelans at Nabarangapur, Berhampur and a public meeting at Mayurbhanj." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also scheduled to address a 'Maha Kisan Rally' in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district on March 3.

This will be an important rally where the Defence Minister will interact with the farmers. More than 1 lakh farmers are expected to attend the rally. "The Defence Minister will address the farmers in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on March 3. A large number of farmers will participate in this rally. This is meant as an outreach programme among the farmers regarding the beneficial schemes being undertaken by the Modi government for them, and their suggestions will also be taken as to what their problems are and what they want," Rajkumar Chahar, National President of BJP Kisan Morcha, told ANI.

The rally will also witness the participation of state ministers and public representatives in the state, he added. (ANI)

