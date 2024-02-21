Delhi excise policy case: CBI issues summons to BRS leader K Kavitha for questioning on Feb 26
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued summons to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, asking her to appear for interrogation on February 26 in connection with a probe in the Delhi excise policy case.
Earlier on February 5, the Supreme Court adjourned hearings on K Kavitha's plea against the ED summons. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, who is the daughter of Telangana former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is being quizzed by ED in connection with a money laundering case related to Delhi excise policy irregularities matter.
The agency had earlier recorded her statement in December 2022 at her residence in Hyderabad. (ANI)
