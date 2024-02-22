Worker dies in accident at Stellantis' plant in Italy, unions say

A worker died in an accident on Thursday at a Stellantis' factory in southern Italy, metalworker unions said, calling an immediate strike at the facility. The victim was a 52-year-old maintenance worker for a contractor company at the Pratola Serra engine factory, the FIM, FIOM, UILM, Fismic and UGLM unions said in a joint statement.

Stellantis, whose brands include Fiat, Jeep and Peugeot, was not immediately available for comment. The worker was crushed by machinery, a union source said.

In a separate statement, unions said they had declared a strike at the facility, located in the province of Avellino, for the whole day on Thursday. The death will fuel concerns about workplace safety standards in the country.

The issue hit the headlines again last week when five workers were killed and three seriously injured after a slab collapsed at a construction site for a supermarket in Florence.

