PM to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of multiple key initiatives for cooperative sector
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple key initiatives for the Cooperative sector on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam here, his office said.
Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the pilot project of 'World's Largest Grain Storage Plan in Cooperative Sector', which is being done in 11 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) of 11 states.
In a major step to strengthen the cooperative sector of the country, the prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple key initiatives for the Cooperative sector on February 24, 2024 at 10.30 am at Bharat Mandapam, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Thursday.
Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of additional 500 PACS across the country for construction of godowns and other agri infrastructure under the 'World's Largest Grain Storage Plan in Cooperative Sector'.
This initiative aims to seamlessly integrate PACS godowns with the food grain supply chain, fortifying food security and fostering economic development in the country with a collaborative effort supported by NABARD and spearheaded by the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC).
This initiative is being implemented through convergence of various existing schemes like the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), Agriculture Marketing Infrastructure (AMI), etc. to enable PACS participating in the project to avail subsidies and interest subvention benefits for undertaking infrastructure development, the statement said.
Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate project for computerization in 18,000 PACS across the country, aligning with the government's vision of ''Sahakar se Samridhi'' aimed at rejuvenating the cooperative sector and empowering small and marginal farmers, it said.
The monumental project has been approved with a financial outlay of more than Rs 2,500 crore.
This initiative involves transitioning all functional PACS onto a unified Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) based national software, ensuring seamless integration and connectivity.
By linking these PACS with NABARD through state cooperative banks and district central cooperative banks, the project aims to enhance the operation efficiency and governance of PACS, thus benefiting crores of small and marginal farmers.
NABARD has developed the National Level Common Software for this project, tailored to meet the diverse needs of PACS across the country. Onboarding of 18,000 PACS on ERP software has been completed, marking a significant milestone in the project's implementation, according to the statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cooperative
- World's Largest Grain Storage Plan in Cooperative Sector'
- Samridhi
- PACS
- Rs 2
- 500
- Bharat Mandapam
- World's Largest Grain Storage Plan in Cooperative Sector'
- Enterprise Resource Planning
- Agriculture Marketing Infrastructure
- NCDC
- Agricultural Credit Societies
- Narendra Modi
- NABARD
- Modi
- Sahakar
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi not OBC by birth, misleading people with such claims: Rahul Gandhi in Odisha’s Jharsuguda.
Congress govt in Gujarat included PM Narendra Modi's caste in OBC list in 1994: Home Minister Amit Shah.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally monitors progress of development projects, even with district-level officers: FM in RS.
Swami Dayanand Saraswati showed us how our orthodoxy and social evils had harmed us: PM Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on official visit to United Arab Emirates from February 13 to 14: MEA.