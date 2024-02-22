SKM to observe 'black day,' hold protests over death of farmer
- India
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Thursday demanded the registration of an FIR for ''murder'' over the death of a protesting farmer on Punjab-Haryana border and announced tractor marches next week.
The SKM, which spearheaded the 2020-21 farm agitation against the now-repealed farm laws, announced that the farmers will observe a 'black day' on Friday to mourn the death. It also said farmers will take out farmers will take out tractor marches on highways on February 26 and hold a Mahapanchayat in Delhi on March 14.
Speaking to reporters here, SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said a case of murder should be registered in the death of the farmer at Khanauri border and his family be given Rs 1 crore in compensation.
