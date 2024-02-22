Left Menu

SKM to observe 'black day,' hold protests over death of farmer

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-02-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 18:16 IST
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Thursday demanded the registration of an FIR for ''murder'' over the death of a protesting farmer on Punjab-Haryana border and announced tractor marches next week.

The SKM, which spearheaded the 2020-21 farm agitation against the now-repealed farm laws, announced that the farmers will observe a 'black day' on Friday to mourn the death. It also said farmers will take out farmers will take out tractor marches on highways on February 26 and hold a Mahapanchayat in Delhi on March 14.

Speaking to reporters here, SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said a case of murder should be registered in the death of the farmer at Khanauri border and his family be given Rs 1 crore in compensation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

