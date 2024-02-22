Farmers Protest: Samyukta Kisan Morcha calls for nationwide mobilisation of farmers

An official press statement by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for a massive mobilisation of farmers across India in favour of its demands and against the "repression" of the farmers movement in the country. According to an official statement, "The SKM General Body (GB) on Thursday decided to organise a massive mobilisation of farmers with a slew of programmes to be observed all over India in support of its demands and against the repression of the farmers' struggle."

"The GB paid homage to martyr Shubh Karan Singh who died in police firing yesterday when the Haryana police crossed the border illegally and shot at the protesters. The police also damaged several tractors of farmers at the protest site," it said. As per the official statement, "SKM squarely blamed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for conspiring to carry out severe repression on the protesters to isolate and divide the Kisan movement, develop alienation among the people of Punjab and try to take electoral advantage of this division."

"SKM while demanding the resignation of Amit Shah and CM and HM of Haryana, ML Khattar and Anil Vij, demanded that the Punjab govt should lodge an FIR under section 302 against them and the police for the murder and injury to the protesters and damage to several tractors at the protest site," said the statement. The SKM has also demanded a judicial enquiry by a Supreme Court judge into the firing and the damage caused to tractors. It has also demanded lodging of an FIR by the Punjab government against the Haryana officials, the statement said.

The official statement also stated that SKM demands Rs 1 Crore as compensation to the bereaved family and repair expenses for the damaged 100 Tractors. Further, the SKM General Body (GB) decided to form a six-member committee to hold consultations with all former SKM members to prepare a united action plan for achieving farmers' demands develop issue-based unity and unite all farmer organisations that were part of the SKM.

The members include Hannan Mollah, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Yudhvir Singh, Darshan Pal and Raminder Patiala, it said. As per the statement, SKM calls for observing February 23, 2024, as a 'black day' or 'Akrosh Diwas' by burning effigies, torchlight processions, and protest demonstrations against the repression.

The Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions and Independent, Sectoral Federations had already called for Black Day and farmers and workers would coordinate to make the protests successful at district, local and village levels, it added. "SKM also called for observing 26 February 2024 as Quit WTO Day, on the day when the WTO Conference is going to start in Abu Dhabi. WTO is responsible for forcing the Govt of India not to grant MSP to farmers as well as withdrawing PDS by arguing for direct transfer of benefits as money," said the statement.

Both the proposals are detrimental to the farmers, and poor people and to the food security and the sovereignty of India. SKM appeals to farmers of the country to march and park their tractors on national and state highways to protest the govt policy by holding mass meetings demanding QUIT WTO but without blocking the traffic, added the statement. Further, the statement said that SKM will hold a massive Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat on March 14, 2024, at Ramlila Ground in New Delhi as part of intensifying the struggle.

SKM appeals to JPCTUs, other workers' organisations, and all sections of the people including students, youth, women, cultural activists, and small traders to support in solidarity and participate in this action, said the statement. "Preceding this massive rally SKM state units are requested to organise padayatras and rallies in front of Raj Bhawan in the state capitals demanding stop repression on farmers struggle and in support of the demands by coordinating with the JPCTUs," it said.

The statement also mentioned that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha held its GB meeting at Kisan Bhawan on Thursday with more than 100 member representatives from WB, Bihar, UP, MP, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Haryana, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Punjab. (ANI)

