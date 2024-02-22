Left Menu

Once in the spotlight for Naxal violence and terror, the forests of insurgency-hit Bastar region are earning global recognition as a hotspot for different species of birds.

ANI | Updated: 22-02-2024 23:51 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 23:51 IST
Bird survey to be conducted in former Naxal hotbed Bastar
Bird Count India and Bird and Wildlife Chhattisgarh will jointly carry out the survey from February 25 to 27 (Photo credit: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Once in the spotlight for Naxal violence and terror, the forests of insurgency-hit Bastar region are earning global recognition as a hotspot for different species of birds. A survey will be carried out soon to collect more information about the species of birds in the region.

A team of over 70 experts from nine states will carry out a bird survey in Kanger Valley National Park, sprawling in around 200-sqkm area, said the park director Dhammshil Ganvir, adding that the national park is housing hundreds of bird species. Ganvir further informed that the team will comprise experts, researchers and volunteers. Apart from Chhattisgarh, the team members will be from West Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Bird Count India and Bird and Wildlife Chhattisgarh will jointly carry out the survey from February 25 to 27, the park director said, elaborating that the survey is being organised to assess the diversity of wildlife and birds in their natural habitat at the Kanger Valley National Park. Sharing further details about the increase in number of Bastar Hill Myna (Gracula religiosa peninsularis), the officer informed that local youths and villagers were working extensively for the conservation and protection of the state bird in the park under 'Myna Mitra Yojana'.

The members of Eco Vikas Samiti are also supporting the effort to protect the state bird, he informed. With the efforts of villagers and volunteers of Myna Mitra Yojana as well as Eco Vikas Samiti, Bastar Hill Mynas are now being sighted in more than 15 villages adjacent to the park, said Ganvir.

The officer added that in last year's survey, 201 birds were identified, including Hill Myna and Black-hooded Oriole, among other species. The study revealed that the park is emerging as a birding hotspot in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

