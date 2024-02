BRIEF-Reddit Says Revenue Was $249.8 Million For Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2023

REDDIT: * REDDIT: NET INCOME FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2023 $18.5 MILLION

* REDDIT SAYS REVENUE WAS $249.8 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2023- SEC FILING * REDDIT: DO NOT ANTICIPATE PAYING ANY CASH DIVIDENDS IN THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE

* REDDIT SAYS CEO STEVE HUFFMAN OWNED 2.1 % OF CLASS A SHARES PRIOR TO OFFERING * REDDIT: ADVANCE MAGAZINE PUBLISHERS INC BENEFICIALLY OWNED 34.5% OF CO'S CLASS B SHARES BEFORE OFFERING

* REDDIT SAYS CEO STEVEN HUFFMAN'S 2023 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $193.25 MILLION * REDDIT SAYS ENTITIES AFFILIATED WITH SAM ALTMAN BENEFICIALLY OWNED 4.5% OF CLASS A SHARES PRIOR TO OFFERING

