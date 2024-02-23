Left Menu

UP: Security stepped up in Varanasi ahead of PM Modi's visit

The Uttar Pradesh police have ramped up the security arrangements in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit starting Friday.

The Uttar Pradesh police have ramped up the security arrangements in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit starting Friday. "Proper security arrangements are made at every place be it the temple, Swatantrata Bhavan or the park. CAPF personnel are also deployed along with the Police force," Bhelupur ACP Atul Anjaan said while speaking to ANI.

"Traffic is diverted at a few places, we will regulate the devotees to make sure that things go smoothly," the ACP said. PM Modi is scheduled to visit Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali at around 11.15 on Friday morning.

The Prime Minister will perform pooja and darshan at Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali and around 11.30 am, he will attend a public function commemorating the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas, a release issued by PM's office said. He is also scheduled to visit Banas Kashi Sankul, a milk processing unit of Banaskantha District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd built at UPSIDA Agro Park, Karkhiyaon, Varanasi later in the day.

The buildings of Banas Kashi Sankul and nearby roads have been decked up with flowers and lights ahead of the PM's visit. After this, he will address a public function where the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi.

Prime Minister will also participate in a programme for prize distribution to the winners of Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita at Swatantra Sabhagar, BHU, Varanasi. The Prime Minister in the late hours of Thursday, went to inspect the Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara marg on his arrival in Varanasi after a long and packed day in Gujarat.

The Prime Minister also held a roadshow in Varanasi. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate several projects related to tourism and spiritual tourism in Varanasi. These projects include ten spiritual journeys along the Panchkoshi Parikrama Marg and the redevelopment of public facilities at five stops on the Pavan Path.

23 schemes worth Rs 10,972 crore are to be launched and the foundation stone for 12 schemes worth Rs 2195.07 crore will be laid by the Prime Minister. (ANI)

