Left Menu

ED raids nearly six locations in West Bengal linked to absconding TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan in land grabbing case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at nearly half-a-dozen locations in West Bengal in its fresh ongoing investigation against absconding Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan in connection with the alleged land grabbing case.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 10:46 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 10:46 IST
ED raids nearly six locations in West Bengal linked to absconding TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan in land grabbing case
Visual from the Spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at nearly half-a-dozen locations in West Bengal in its fresh ongoing investigation against absconding Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan in connection with the alleged land grabbing case. The raids are still underway at the premises of the TMC leader and other suspects in the case. The agency conducted these raids a day after it issued fresh summons to Shahjahan to join investigation on February 29.

As per agency sources, these raids are part of a new Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) linked with Shahjahan in land grabbing matter. Accompanied by central forces, the ED officials launched the search operation since early morning. Last month, the federal agency also conducted two separate raids on multiple location on different dates in connection with Public Distribution System (PDS) scam case. Those places included the residence of Shahjahan's residence in Sandeshkhali.

The agency is learnt to have conducted raids at the properties of a West Bengal businessman associated with Shahjahan. The searches took place at his home in Howrah and at other sites in Sandeshkhali. Many women in Sandeshkhali, located in the North 24 Parganas district, have made allegations against the influential figure Shajahan and his associates from the Trinamool Congress, accusing them of land grabbing and sexual assault under duress. A significant protest is currently taking place in Sandeshkhali, calling for his arrest.

On one similar search operation conducted on January 5, the ED officials were attacked while on their way to carry out raids at Shahjahan and fellow TMC leader Shankar Adhya's residences in the North 24 Parganas district. Nearly 200 locals, believed to be supporters of the TMC leader, encircled the officials and armed paramilitary forces then, preventing them from raiding Shahjahan's residence. Two ED officials were injured in the incident.

The incident lead a political blame game, with the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders criticising state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government raising question over law and order situation, while the TMC blamed the agency for provoking the locals. The incident led the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking a detailed report from the West Bengal government regarding the attacks.

Shahjahan continues to evade capture, with both state police and Central agencies unable to locate him. Recently, the Calcutta High Court instructed a collaborative Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and West Bengal Police to investigate an assault on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Sandeshkhali. The SIT, consisting of personnel from both agencies, has been mandated to present its findings by February 12, as per the Court's directive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for RSV vaccine; Why are South Korean trainee doctors on strike over medical school quotas? and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for ...

 Global
2
Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand

Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pills; United Therapeutics starts litigation with FDA over rival Liquidia's drug application and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pill...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024