Left Menu

Andhra: Goods train derails near Vijayawada; rail movement disrupted

Four wagons of a goods train derailed at Rayanapadu near Vijayawada railway station, Andhra Pradesh, on the intervening nights of Thursday and Friday, said Mandrupkar Railway Station, Public Relations Officer.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 11:16 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 11:16 IST
Andhra: Goods train derails near Vijayawada; rail movement disrupted
Goods train derailed at Rayanapadu near Vijayawada railway station in Andhra Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four wagons of a goods train derailed at Rayanapadu near Vijayawada railway station in Andhra Pradesh, on the intervening nights of Thursday and Friday, an official said on Friday. No reports of any injuries or casualties from the incident were reported and Railway authorities are currently investigating the cause of the derailment and assessing the damage caused, the Mandrupkar Railway Station, Public Relations Officer said.

Several trains have been diverted, leading to delays in their schedules, the PRO said. Authorities are actively working to resolve the situation and ensure the smooth resumption of rail services, the official said.

On Thursday, a massive fire broke out in a train engine near Gobindapur at Joranda Road railway station in Odisha's Dhenkanal district. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for RSV vaccine; Why are South Korean trainee doctors on strike over medical school quotas? and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for ...

 Global
2
Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand

Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pills; United Therapeutics starts litigation with FDA over rival Liquidia's drug application and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pill...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024