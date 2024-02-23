Assam CM attacks Congress after Zeeshan Siddique claimed he was asked to lose 10kg to meet Rahul Gandhi

After the Former Mumbai Youth Congress president Zeeshan Siddique's claim of being asked to lose 10kg weight to meet Rahul Gandhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi equating him with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. "The only other person, I can think of, who makes such ridiculous demands from his party workers - that they should look nice and photogenic - is a dynast who rules North Korea," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X.

The Assam Chief Minister was reacting to a claim made by former Mumbai Youth Congress president Zeeshan Siddique. On February 21, Zeeshan Siddiqui who was removed from the post of Mumbai Youth Congress President had claimed that he was asked to lose weight if he wanted an audience with Rahul Gandhi. "Mallikarjun Kharge is such a senior leader but even his hands are tied...Rahul Gandhi is doing his work, but it looks like his team has taken 'supari' from other parties to finish Congress. During Bharat Jodo Yatra in Nanded, I was told by one of the persons close to Rahul Gandhi that I should lose 10kg of weight and then he would make me meet him..."

In 2017, Himanta Biswa Sarma had hit out at Rahul Gandhi when the Congress leader had posted a picture of himself feeding his dog. Sarma at the time had alleged that Rahul Gandhi he had once preferred to play with the dog instead of listening to his own cadre. Sarma had quit the Congress in 2014 to join the BJP. Zeeshan Siddiqui , is the son of former MLA Baba Siddiqui, who severed ties with the Congress earlier this month. Baba Siddiqui quit the Congress and joined the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). It is likely that Zeeshan will follow his fathers footsteps. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)