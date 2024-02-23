Left Menu

Two villagers killed in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, Naxalites take responsibility

Two people were killed by Naxlite in Chhattisgarh's Sukma on charges of sharing their information with the police, reports said.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 12:26 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 12:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Two men were killed in Chhattisgarh's Sukma village allegedly by Naxals who suspected them of being police informers, police said on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Sodi Hunga and Madvi Nanda, residents of Dulled village.

Palmed Area Committee of Naxalites have claimed responsibility for the murders, police said. On February 3, Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Of Chhattisgarh, Vijay Sharma visited the Naxal-affected Silger village on the Sukma-Bijapur border in Sukma district. It is among the worst Naxal-affected area in the state,

The Deputy CM's visit came days after a recent Naxal attack near Silger village that claimed the lives of three individuals and left 14 others injured on January 30. Sharma engaged with soldiers and local villagers in Bastar's Silger inquiring about their well-being and gaining insights into the prevailing situation. He took the opportunity to apprise the villagers of various government schemes aimed at fostering development and improving living standards in the region.

"Silger is a village in far South Bastar, and it is evident that the entire village harbours aspirations for development. Our camp here symbolizes progress, and we have initiated schemes to facilitate growth," the Deputy Chief Minister stated. Earlier this month, an encounter took place between Naxalites and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), District Reserve Guard (DRG), and Bastar fighters in the hilly forest between Gondpalli, Parlagatta, and Badepalli.

The body of a Naxal carrying a bounty of Rs 8 lakh on his head was also found during a search operation in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada following an exchange of fire with the security forces, officials said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

