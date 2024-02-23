**** FGN17 EGYPT-HAMAS-LEADER **** Hamas leader leaves Egypt after cease-fire talks with officials there Beirut: Hamas says its political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, has left Egypt after holding talks with Egyptian officials about a possible cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and an exchange of hostages held by the militants for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

