23-02-2024 13:06 IST
**** FGN17 EGYPT-HAMAS-LEADER **** Hamas leader leaves Egypt after cease-fire talks with officials there Beirut: Hamas says its political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, has left Egypt after holding talks with Egyptian officials about a possible cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and an exchange of hostages held by the militants for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.
