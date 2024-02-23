Left Menu

Plea in SC alleges violation of farmers' rights by Centre, four states

The plea sought a direction against the Centre, the four states and the National Human Rights Commission to consider the reasonable demands of the farmers from across India, who are in continuous peaceful protest, demonstration and agitation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 19:43 IST
Plea in SC alleges violation of farmers' rights by Centre, four states
Represenatative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court alleging violation of the rights of the ''peacefully protesting'' farmers by the Centre and some states. The plea claimed the Centre and some states have issued ''threats'' and fortified the national capital's borders, after several farmer unions called protests seeking legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for their crops and implementation of the Swaminathan committee's recommendations. ''The petitioner is seeking a writ of mandamus in the interest of the farmers who are facing unfair treatment in their peaceful protests,'' said the petition filed by Agnostos Theos, Managing Director of the Sikh Chamber of Commerce.

It claimed some of the protestors were forcibly arrested, detained by various state governments, and the Centre has unduly invoked prohibitory measures, including blocking social media accounts, rerouting traffic and blocking roads. It alleged the governments of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have employed ''aggressive and violent measures'', like using tear gas, rubber bullets and pellets against the farmers, causing them serious injuries.

In the absence of medical aid, the injuries were aggravated and also caused deaths, the plea claimed, adding that fortifications at Delhi's borders have created a ''hostile and violent situation'', and did not allow the farmers to exercise their democratic right to protest. ''The peaceful farmers have been subject to conditions similar to terrorists by their own government, simply for the exercise of their democratic and constitutional rights,'' it said. The plea sought a direction against the Centre, the four states and the National Human Rights Commission to ''consider the reasonable demands of the farmers from across India, who are in continuous peaceful protest, demonstration and agitation''. It also sought directions to the respondents to ensure ''fair and respectful treatment of the protesting farmers'', besides allowing free movement.

The plea sought a report about alleged human rights violations by police, besides adequate compensation for the victim farmers and their families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
2
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
3
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024