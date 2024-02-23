"Youth of Kashi and Uttar Pradesh are diligently working towards transforming state," PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi challenged the Congress and asserted that the youth of Kashi and Uttar Pradesh are diligently working towards transforming the state into a developed one. "They are determined to script their own prosperous future. The youth of UP will never forget the insult done by Congress and the INDI alliance," he added.

Lashing out at the opposition for calling the youth of Kashi 'nashedi,' PM Modi stated, "They have spent two decades abusing Modi, now these people are taking out their frustration on the youth of UP." Jinke aapne hosh thhikane nahi hai, wo UP ke, mere kashi ke bachcho ko nashedi keh rahe hai (those who are not in their senses are calling UP's youth addicts), he remarked.

The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi. He also inaugurated the Banas Kashi Sankul. During the event, he said, "Decades of corruption, nepotism, and appeasement have hindered Uttar Pradesh's progress. The state was once categorized as BIMARU, and the future of its youth was compromised." Taking a strong stance against the Congress and SP, the Prime Minister stated that dynastic parties always fear the power and talent of the youth. They believe that ordinary youth, when given an opportunity, can pose a challenge. They prefer those who keep praising them day and night.

Another reason for Congress' anger and frustration is that they do not like the new image of Kashi and Ayodhya, and they also criticize the Ram temple in various ways, he added, stating, "I did not know that Congress has so much hatred for Lord Ram. They cannot see beyond their family and vote bank. When elections approach, they unite. When the results are unfavourable, they drift apart by insulting each other." Taking a dig at the INDI alliance in Bhojpuri, Modi said, Ee banaras hav, iyha sab guru hai, iyha indi gathbandhan ka painthara na chali. Banaras naahi, pure UP ke pata hav ke 'maal vahi hai, packing nayi hai'.' (This is Banaras, everyone is a guru here. The tricks of the INDIA Alliance won't work here. Not just Banaras, but the entire UP knows that the goods are the same, only the packaging is new).

Earlier, the Prime Minister, starting his speech in Bhojpuri, said, "Kashi ki dharti par aaj ek bar fir aave ke mauka milal hav. Jabtak banaras naahi aait tabtak hamar mann naahi manela. Das saal pahile aap log humke banaras ke sansad banaila, ab das saal me banaras hamke banarasi bana delas." (Today I have once again got an opportunity to visit the land of Kashi. Until I don't visit Banaras, my heart doesn't keep calm. Ten years ago, you elected me as the MP of Banaras; now, in these 10 years, my heart belong to Banaras) He informed that today there are 45 projects worth over Rs. 13,000 crores that will accelerate the development of Purvanchal and Eastern India. This includes projects in various sectors such as railways, roads, airports, animal husbandry, industry, sports, skill development, health, cleanliness, spirituality, tourism, and LPG gas. This will create many new employment opportunities. He mentioned that several projects related to the birthplace of Saint Ravidas have been inaugurated and laid the foundation for today.

The Prime Minister said that it is very natural for him to be delighted when something good happens in Kashi and Purvanchal. He mentioned that the Phulwariya Flyover has proven to be a boon for Varanasi. He further informed that the work of Sigra Stadium has been inaugurated. A modern shooting range has been established for the youth of Banaras.

He mentioned visiting the Banas Kashi Sankul and interacting with several cattle herder women earlier in the day. He said that women belonging to agricultural backgrounds were provided with indigenous breeds of Gir cow 2-3 years ago to raise awareness.

Noting that the number of Gir cows has now reached almost 350, the Prime Minister informed that they produce up to 15 litres of milk compared to 5 litres produced by ordinary cows. He added that one such Gir cow is producing 20 litres of milk creating additional income for women making them Lakhpati Didis. "This is a huge inspiration for the 10 crore women associated with self-help groups in the country", he added.

Recalling the event of the foundation stone laying of Banas Dairy two years ago, the Prime Minister said that the guarantee given on that day is in front of the people today. He said Banas Dairy is a good example of the creation of jobs through the right investment. Banas Dairy collects about 2 lakh litres of milk from Varanasi, Mirzapur, Gazipur and Raebareli. With the start of the new plant, cattle herders of Ballia, Chandauli, Prayagraj and Jaunpur will also benefit. Under the project, new Milk Mandis will come up in more than 1000 villages in Varanasi, Jaunpur, Chandauli, Gazipur and Azamgarh districts. He emphasized that this will create thousands of new employment opportunities and will give a boost to the income of more than 3 lakh farmers. He informed that the unit will also undertake the manufacturing of other dairy products such as buttermilk, curd, lassi, ice cream, paneer and regional sweets. This will provide employment to those who sell these products. He underlined that the plant will play a key role in taking the sweets of Varansai to every corner of India. Those involved in the business of animal feed and local distributors will also see an increase in employment opportunities.

The Prime Minister reiterated the government's resolve to make annadata from 'Urja Daata' to 'Urwarakdata.' He informed about the opportunity in Gobar Dhan and talked about the plant in the dairy for making Bio CNG and organic manure. Noting the increasing trend of natural farming, he acknowledged the utility of organic manure under the Gobar Dhan Scheme. He further praised Kashi's spirit of turning 'Kachra into Kanchan'. He informed that another plant has been inaugurated, where 600 tonnes of waste will be converted into 200 tonnes of charcoal.

PM Modi mentioned that farmers and cattle herders have always been the biggest priority of the BJP government. The country will become self-reliant only when every small power of the country is awakened. Help should be given to farmers, cattle herders, artisans, craftsmen and small entrepreneurs. He said that the call for Vocal for Local is an advertisement for the small players in the market who cannot spend on television and newspaper commercials. "Modi himself advertises those who produce indigenous goods", he said, "Modi is the ambassador of every small farmer and industry, be it the promotion of Khadi, toy manufacturers, Make in India, or Dekho Apna Desh."

He said that the impact of such a call can be witnessed in Kashi itself where more than 12 crore tourists have visited the city since the rejuvenation of Vishwanath Dham leading to a surge in income and employment opportunities. "Modi's guarantee is 100 per cent beneficial to every beneficiary. This time UP is going to name all the seats to NDA. Modi's third term is going to be the most powerful term of India's power in the whole world. In the last 10 years, India rose from 11th position to become the 5th economic power. In the coming five years, India will become the third largest economic power in the world," the PM added.

At the beginning of the program, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed PM Modi by presenting him with Angavastra and the idol of Kamdhenu. Meanwhile, Banas Kashi Sankul Chairman Shankarbhai Choudhary welcomed the Prime Minister by presenting him with a turban, shawl and an idol of Kamdhenu. On this occasion, the Prime Minister also gave certificates of authorized users of GI products to five artisans of GI products, including Jamaluddin Ansari, Shrikant Mishra, Satya Singh, Amrita Singh and Siddharth Maurya. Earlier, PM Modi also visited Banas Kashi Sankul. (ANI)

