Criticism of Great Nicobar mega project 'international conspiracy': NCST acting vice-chairperson

Media reports criticising a strategically crucial mega construction project on Great Nicobar Island are an ''international conspiracy'', according to Ananta Nayak, the acting vice-chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes. Nayak emphasised that economic development can be achieved while protecting tribal identity.

In an interview with PTI, Nayak -- who superannuated on Saturday -- said national security should be the ''primary concern'' of any government.

Addressing concerns about the potential impact on the environment, wildlife and tribals on Great Nicobar Island due to the proposed mega project, Nayak dismissed criticisms as part of ''an international conspiracy''. ''The current government is committed to protecting tribal identity while bringing development to them,'' he said.

The mega project entails diverting 130 square kilometres of forest area to construct several development projects, including an international container transhipment terminal, a military-civil airport, a power plant, and a township.

Some media reports suggest that the project will also affect the indigenous Shompen and Nicobarese communities residing on the island.

The Shompen, among the most isolated tribes globally and one of India's least studied Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), inhabit the dense tropical rainforest of Great Nicobar Island in the Andaman and Nicobar group of islands. According to the 2011 Census, the estimated population of Shompen is 229. Their exact population at present is unknown.

Last April, the National Green Tribunal ruled that it would not interfere with the forest and environment clearances granted to the Rs 72,000-crore mega infrastructure project.

Instead, it constituted a high-powered committee to re-examine the environmental clearance. The tribunal noted reports about the area's location within China's ''String of Pearls'' strategy, countered by Indian authorities under the ''Act East'' policy.

In January 2023, the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways announced that the project was expected to be completed with an investment of Rs 41,000 crore (USD 5 billion).

Nayak also praised the Narendra Modi government for its focus on tribal welfare.

''The British inflicted atrocities on tribals and history doesn't reflect their contribution to the freedom struggle. The Modi government gave respect to them,'' he said.

''The sheer number of schemes this government started for the welfare of tribals cannot be matched. We need to focus on the implementation part, which is the responsibility of the states,'' Nayak said.

