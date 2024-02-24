Left Menu

Brazil eyes deeper economic ties with India

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-02-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 19:20 IST
Brazil eyes deeper economic ties with India
Ambassador of Brazil to India, Kenneth Félix Haczynski da Nóbrega on Saturday said energy, defence and agro-processing are the three key pillars for strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking at a session on 'India-Brazil Fostering Trade Partnership - Focus West Bengal' organised by the Bharat Chamber of Commerce here, the diplomat emphasised on business-to-business collaborations in iron and steel, milk production, leather, biofuels, and aquaculture.

He also expressed optimism about the evolving defence sector alliance between the two countries.

Ambassador Nóbrega said the first Brazil-India Defence Dialogue is expected to begin next week, focusing on strategic partnerships and technological cooperation.

The interactive session explored avenues to deepen economic ties and leverage West Bengal's potential in various sectors.

The diplomat expressed interest in exploring partnerships and technological exchange in food processing and aquaculture sectors, highlighting West Bengal's potential in these areas.

The two countries have been strategic partners since 2006.

In 2022, the bilateral trade between the two countries expanded by 32 per cent to USD 15.2 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

