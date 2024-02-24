"Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury should clear whether he is against...": TMC MP Santanu Sen

Reacting to West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's statement that Trinamool Congress is in a dilemma over the alliance, TMC MP Santanu Sen said that Adhir Chowdhury should first clear his stand whether he is against BJP or engage in giving oxygen to the BJP. TMC MP Santanu Sen said, "Adhir Chowdhury should first clear his stand. Everyone knows that for the past few years, he has been doing everything possible to malign the anti-BJP force TMC and giving oxygen to BJP."

He alleged that Adhir Chowdhury was speaking against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. "He is trying to malign the TMC. When there is ED-CBI action against the TMC then he is criticising the party. He is speaking against the state government. He along with CPM and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) is giving oxygen to BJP. He should clear his stand first whether he is against BJP or will engage in giving oxygen to BJP," he said.

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday said the grand old party will contest the forthcoming parliamentary elections in the state "alone." Addressing a press conference at the Congress party office in Murshidabad, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "We have said this many times that Congress will fight alone in West Bengal."

"They (TMC) are in a dilemma. There should be an official yes or no from the party Supremo (Mamata Banerjee). They are not saying officially that the process of forging the alliance has ended. Because they are in a dilemma," the state Congress chief said. He further said that TMC is unable to decide on the alliance because of their dilemma while hinting at ongoing dialogue between the parties.

"The first dilemma is a section of the party believes that if they contest alone, without the INDIA alliance, then the minorities of West Bengal will vote against them. One section of the TMC wants the alliance to continue. Another section is in another dilemma that if the alliance is given more importance in Bengal, then the Modi government will use ED, and CBI against them. Because of these two dilemmas, the TMC has not been able to make a clear decision. Maybe there are some talks in Delhi, but I don't have any such information," he said. Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee broke ties with the Congress, stating that the party will go solo in West Bengal in the Lok Sabha polls, giving a big dent to the opposition INDIA bloc. (ANI)

