Delhi HC directs police to ensure unhindered observance of Shab-e-Barat

The Delhi High Court has directed the SHO of a police station to assist in ensuring unhindered observance of Shab-e-Barat at Dargah and the Masjid of Baqi Billah in Nabi Karim Area of New Delhi. Justice Mini Pushkarna passed the direction while disposing of a contempt petition moved by Mohd. Arshad Ahmad, Imam of Baqi Billah Dargah and Mosque.

"Having heard learned counsel for the parties, this Court directs that police assistance shall be provided by SHO, Police Station Nabi Karim, to ensure that the religious ceremony of "Shab-E Barat," scheduled from 6:00 PM on February 25, 2024, till 7:00 AM on February 26, 2024, is carried out unhindered, without any inference from any quarters," Justice Pushkarna said in the order of February 21, 2024. The Court also directed that the police shall also ensure that the petitioner is neither manhandled by any person nor any obstruction is caused in the discharge of his duties duringthe course of the religious ceremony.

It was submitted by Advocate Sufian M Siddiqui, counsel appearing for the petition, that the petitioner recently approached the SHO, Police Station Nabi Karim, requesting adequate police assistance for the upcoming auspicious religious occasion of "Shab-E Barat." He submits that the petitioner went to the SHO with a representation on February 13, 2024, however, the petitioner was treated badly.

Further, no acknowledgement of the representation was given by the respondent SHO. On the other hand, per contra, learned counsel appearing for the respondent disputes theaforesaid contention.

He submitted that the order of August 17, 2020, passed by the High Court is complied with by the police and whenever police assistance is sought, the same is being provided by the SHO. This order of the High Court has come on the contempt petition alleging willful disobedience of the order of August 17, 2020, passed by the High Court in a matter of Mohd. Arshad Ahmad vs. The State NCT of Delhi and Ors.

By way of the said order, the High Court disposed of the matter with a direction to the Delhi Government and SHO, Police Station Nabi Karim, to ensure that no hindrance or obstruction is caused to the petitioner in performing his official and religious duties as Imam of theMasjid in the context of the allegations contained in this petition, and in case of any eventuality, to respond and deal with any breach of peace or law and order, according to law. While disposing of the contempt petition Needless to state, the respondents shall continue to comply with the order dated August 17, 2020, in its true letter and spirit. (ANI)

