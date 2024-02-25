Meghalaya: Major fire breaks out in Shillong Bar Association building

A major fire broke out at the Shillong Bar Association building located behind the East Khasi Hills in the late hours of Saturday. The incident occurred at around 10:15 p.m., and authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire.

Several firefighter vehicles were present at the spot and were continuously engaged in dousing the fire. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma visited the incident site and took stock of the situation.

He termed the incident "unfortunate'. "We are here to determine the exact reason behind the fire but it seems that electric conditions led to the fire accident here. It is very unfortunate. All the officials from the concerned departments are here. We are very relieved that there is no loss of life. But there is a loss of infrastructure and there could be a loss of documents also but we are trying our best to minimise the damage," he said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

