Maharashtra: NCP (SCP) Supriya Sule thanks SC for validating new party name, symbol

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court for allowing them to get a new party name and symbol after the Election Commission decided to give the party's original name (NCP) and its 'clock' symbol to the Ajit Pawar-led faction.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 16:11 IST
Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court for allowing them to get a new party name and symbol after the Election Commission decided to give the party's original name (NCP) and its 'clock' symbol to the Ajit Pawar-led faction. Supriya Sule said she thanked the Supreme Court for being kind and fair to them.

"This is a democratic country. It is our right to have a party and a symbol... The party was formed by Sharad Pawar and was taken away from him... We went to the court... I thank the Supreme Court for being kind and very fair... I also thank the Election Commission," said Supriya Sule. Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday launched his party's new symbol- 'man blowing turha'- from Chhatrapati Shivaji's Raigad Fort.

Pawar was carried on a palanquin up the Raigad Fort. Recently, the Election Commission of India allotted the new symbol of 'man blowing turha' to the party after deciding to give the party's original name (NCP) and its 'clock' symbol to the Ajit Pawar-led faction. The symbol of Sharad Pawar's new party shows a man blowing a long, curved, trumpet-like instrument in the shape of a reverse 'C', decorated with a thread or string. The "turha" is also pronounced and written as "turhi", "turahi", or "turturi", and varies somewhat in form across regions in Maharashtra.

After the EC's announcement, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Chandra Pawar posted on X that the new symbol with the thoughts of the idols of Maharashtra would shake the throne of the central government. "In the history of Maharashtra, Chhatrapati Shiv Rai's valour, the Trumpet, which set the ears of the throne of Delhi, is a matter of pride for the 'Nationalist Congress Party- Sharad Chandra Pawar' today. With the progressive thoughts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the idol of Maharashtra, Phule, Shahu, Ambedkar, and respected 'Tutari' is ready to blow the trumpet once again to shake the throne of Delhi," the NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar said. (ANI)

