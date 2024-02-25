Left Menu

Japanese national robbed in Delhi, two accused arrested

Delhi Police on Sunday arrested two accused for allegedly beating and robbing a Japanese national near Siraspur Railway Fatak.

Delhi Police on Sunday arrested two accused for allegedly beating and robbing a Japanese national near Siraspur Railway Fatak. A top police official said that both the accused were nabbed and all robbed articles have been recovered from their possession.

According to DCP (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh, on February 24 at 2.24 PM, a call was received at Samaypur Badli Police Station regarding robbery. Japanese national resident of DLF Gurugram, Haryana, age-45 yrs accused that two boys came from behind and started beating him. They robbed off his camera, 02 mobile phones and purse. Thereafter, they fled away from the spot. "Police team reached the spot and recorded statement of victim, a Japanese national who resides in DLF Gurugram, Haryana, (45)," DCP Singh said.

"He stated that he is permanent resident of Fujinodai Machinda, Japan and presently working in Nippon Express in Gurugram Haryana," DCP said. "On February 24 at about 7:15 AM, he reached at Old Delhi Railway Station from where he boarded Pathankot Express. He got off the train at Panipat Railway Station and took some photographs with his camera. Thereafter, he boarded a train for Khera Kalan in Railway Station. At around 1.00 PM, he got off from the train and took some photographs," DCP added.

"Thereafter, he started moving towards Badli Railway Station on foot. When he reached near Siraspur Railway Fatak, 2 boys came from behind and started beating him. They robbed off his camera, 2 mobile phones and purse. Thereafter, they fled away from the spot. The victim was medically examined in BSA Hospital. On his statement a case vide FIR u/s 394/34 IPC, PS SP Badli was registered and investigation taken up," he added. DCP added that the team scanned the CCTV cameras installed near the place of incident and the route which was used by the accused to flee from the spot.

"During this, two boys were noticed who committed the said robbery. Thereafter local sources were deployed and the accused were identified as Rahul, resident of Siraspur, Delhi and his JCL associate (17 yrs 11 months). Both are nabbed and all robbed articles have been recovered from their possession," he said. (ANI)

