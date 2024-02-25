PM Modi takes a jibe at Congress' commitments, says "Aapke sewak ne guarantee poori ki"

Indirectly taking a jibe at UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern about their lack of commitment to the welfare of Rae Bareli as he inaugurated AIIMS Rae Bareli, saying 'Aapke sewak ne guarantee poori ki'. This attack comes after PM Modi inaugurated five All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh), Rajkot (Gujarat), Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh), Bathinda (Punjab) and Kalyani (West Bengal), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he has completed the guarantee given to the people of Rae Bareli.

"The 'Shahi Parivar' of Congress party only did politics in Rae Bareli, but I built AIIMS there. Five years ago I laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Rae Bareli and today I dedicated the AIIMS to the nation. 'Aapke sewak ne guarantee poori ki' (your servant fulfilled the guarantee)," PM Modi said while addressing a public event in Rajkot. Since 2004, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi represented the seat.

He further said that today we are seeing a glimpse in Rajkot of what the level of health facilities will be like in developed India. "For 50 years of independence, there was only one AIIMS in the country, and that too in Delhi. In the seven decades of independence, only seven AIIMS were approved, but they too were never completed," he added.

The Prime Minister highlighted the unforgettable moment when today he went down to the depths of the sea to offer prayers at the submerged 'ancient city of Dwarka'. "Today was my fortune that I went deep into the sea and got an opportunity to do darshan of the submerged 'ancient city of Dwarka. As I descended to the submerged city a sense of grandeur of divinity engulfed me. I offered my prayers and I offered peacock feathers which I had carried with me. This was a fulfilment of the desire that was there for years. Since the time I heard about the submerged city of Dwarka, I always wanted to go and have Darshan", the Prime Minister said, overwhelmed with the divine experience.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister inaugurated five All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rajkot (Gujarat), Bathinda (Punjab), Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh), Kalyani (West Bengal), and Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh). (ANI)

