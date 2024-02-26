Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Five-day budget session to begin shortly

The government led by Pushkar Singh Dhami is scheduled to present a budget of approximately Rs 90 thousand crores.

ANI | Updated: 26-02-2024 08:49 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 08:49 IST
Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The five-day budget session of the Uttarakhand Assembly is going to start today in the Assembly located in Dehradun. Keeping security in mind, the district administration has imposed Section 144 within a radius of 300 meters around the assembly.

The government led by Pushkar Singh Dhami is scheduled to present a budget of approximately Rs 90 thousand crores. The Uttarakhand government will table the 'Uttarakhand Public and Private Property Damage Recovery Bill' in the assembly during the upcoming budget session to deal strictly with miscreants damaging government and private property during protests. Under this bill, the losses incurred during protests and strikes will be recovered from the accused involved in the disturbance.

To compensate for the loss, a tribunal will be constituted under the chairmanship of a retired district judge. Earlier, in January, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a 'Pre-Budget Dialogue' program in Dehradun and asked for suggestions from fellow countrymen.

He stressed the importance of inclusivity, stating that the Budget should reflect the sentiments, aspirations, and expectations of everyone. Dhami highlighted the need to incorporate the concerns and solutions for the common people in the Budget. (ANI)

