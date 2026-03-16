Railways on Track for Transformation Amid Budget Debate

In a heated parliamentary debate on Monday, NDA members commended the government's substantial investments in railway infrastructure, claiming it marks a new era for the network. BJP MP Vishnu Dayal Ram emphasized the transformation under current leadership, asserting that these changes position India's railways as a forthcoming global leader.

Amidst applause from coalition allies, opposition MPs voiced concerns over neglected passenger needs. Congress representatives criticized the focus on grand projects, citing numerous passenger complaints and calling for restoration of services disrupted during the pandemic. They advocated for more attention to basic amenities, such as water availability and train comfort.

Despite the praise for infrastructural advancements, the debate also shed light on regional discontent. Critics pointed out disparities in budget allocations, particularly the frustration in Uttar Pradesh over insufficient development. Calls were made to prioritize fundamental improvements in rail infrastructure alongside ambitious expansion plans.